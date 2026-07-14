Burglaries investigated

Ipads and a mobile phone were stolen during a burglary at a Warragul business on Wednesday night.

Police said offenders smashed a window and forced open the front door of a beauty services business in Albert St.

The incident occurred between 7pm on Wednesday night and 8.20am Thursday morning.

Offenders searched through cupboards and drawers of the business before stealing two i-pads and a mobile phone.

In another incident, police are investigating a burglary at a home in Plantation Rd, Drouin between Tuesday and Thursday last week.

Offenders forced open the front door of the house before stealing a couch, table, stools and assorted household goods.

Anyone with information that may assist investigations can contact Warragul Police 5622 7111 or Crimestoppers 1800 333000.