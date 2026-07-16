Vivaldi's Four Seasons coming to Warragul

One of the most iconic works in classical music will be performed in Warragul when the Renaissance Revival Orchestra present Antonio Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons" at the Warragul Anglican Church on Saturday at 2pm.

The concert will bring together acclaimed soloists, early music specialists and a strong local string ensemble for one of the great showpieces of the Baroque era.

Producer Malcolm McCaffery said the performance would be a major cultural moment for Gippsland audiences.

"The Four Seasons is one of those rare works that people recognise instantly, but it still has the power to surprise you when you hear it performed live," he said.

"It is dramatic, joyful, virtuosic and full of colour. For us, this concert is about giving Gippsland audiences the chance to experience high-quality classical music close to home, performed by outstanding musicians in a beautiful local venue."

At the centre of the performance will be violin soloist Matthew Rigby, whose career began at just 15-years-old when he appeared as a soloist with the former Queensland Philharmonic Orchestra.

Since then, he has performed more than 30 concertos and solo works with orchestra, appeared alongside artists including Slava Grigoryan, Karin Schaupp and José Carbó, and performed with major ensembles in Australia and overseas. Mr Ridby's experience as a soloist makes him an ideal performer for Vivaldi's vivid musical journey through spring birdsong, summer storms, autumn celebrations and winter chill.

The concert also will feature one of Australia's leading lutenists, Samantha Cohen, performing on the rarely heard theorbo and Baroque guitar. The theorbo is a large, long-necked member of the lute family, fitted with extended bass strings that give Baroque music a warm, resonant foundation. Its sound was central to the music of Vivaldi's time, adding rhythmic energy and harmonic colour beneath the strings.

Peter Hagen, from Central Victoria, will perform on harpsichord. Mr Hagen majored in pianoforte and harpsichord at the Conservatorium of Music, Melbourne University, and furthered his studies in the Netherlands with Bob van Asperen, Jacques Ogg and Ton Koopman.

The continuo and bass section will include Ian Crossfield on contrabass, Rosanne Hunt on cello and Craig Doherty on pipe organ.

Ms Hunt brings an extensive career in both modern and period performance, having worked with ensembles including the Australian Chamber Orchestra, Melbourne Symphony, Orchestra Victoria, the Australian Brandenburg Orchestra and the Melbourne Baroque Orchestra.

They will be supported by a vibrant string section featuring Jayne Neilson, Suzanne Ercoles, Yuko Yashido, Alicia Phipps, Katarina Yalizis, Damien Melis, Leah O'Sullivan, Ben Nicholson and Laura Gibb.

Mr McCaffery said the orchestra was proud to bring musicians of this calibre to Warragul.

"This is not just a concert for classical music lovers. It is a chance for families, students and first-time listeners to hear one of the greatest works ever written, performed with passion and energy right here in Warragul."

Tickets are available to purchase online at bit.ly/VivaldiWarragul. For more information visit https://renaissancerevivalorchestra.com/