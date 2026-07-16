Paint and snack on holidays

Baw Baw Shire hosted a youth painting instruction workshop at the Trafalgar Community Centre as part of its school holiday program at the Trafalgar community centre.

Facilitated by Baw Baw Shire youth officer Kaylie Pert under the instruction of "Create with Priscilla's" Priscilla Mery, students and parents learned various canvas painting techniques before creating their own art work.

The workshop was part of a number of activities the shire has arranged over the holidays including different music and cooking events.