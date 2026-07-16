Drouin Longwarry boundary to be realigned

Realignment of the town boundary that currently sits across the localities of the Hamilton Heights Estate between Drouin and Longwarry has been endorsed by Baw Baw Shire councillors and submitted to the Office of Geographic Names for consideration.

Realignment of the town boundary that currently sits across the localities of the Hamilton Heights Estate between Drouin and Longwarry has been endorsed by Baw Baw Shire councillors and submitted to the Office of Geographic Names for consideration.

Several properties within the estate are addressed as Longwarry while others are addressed as Drouin.

Council officers reported as the Hamilton Heights development progressed, it could cause confusion and service impacts among residents, delivery services, emergency services, and service authorities.

The report said planning, addressing, and community identity were inconsistent across the estate, and it aligned more functionally and socially with Drouin than Longwarry - including proximity to key businesses, community facilities, and landmarks.

Longwarry resident Cr Jess Hamilton said while she was not entirely comfortable with Longwarry losing its boundary, she accepted the logic of it.

"I will be supporting the recommendation tonight, but I do have some mixed feelings as someone who cares deeply about the township and their identity, I don't particularly like seeing Longwarry lose part of its local boundary. Longwarry has a proud history, strong identity and passionate community. Whenever we alter boundaries there is a risk that people feel a part of their identity is being diminished, and I can certainly understand those concerns.

"However, this proposal is about practical outcomes. The Hamilton Heights Estate is being developed as part of the Drouin growth area, it connects to Drouin services, facility and future planning."

"Although I'd much prefer to see it consolidated to 3816, instead of 3818 - but we're living with it," Cr Hamilton said.