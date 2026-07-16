Tradies urged to lock up

Tradies are being encouraged to take extra precaution in securing their tools and vehicles following a spate of thefts last week.

Tools and equipment valued at more than $20,000 were stolen during a series of thefts from vehicles and tool boxes in Warragul on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Baw Baw CIU detectives are investigating the thefts and believe some of the incidents may be linked.

The incidents prompted police to urge tradesmen and tradeswomen to take extra steps in securing their tools and vehicles by parking them in a garage or behind locked gates.

Police also have called on community members to be aware of anyone selling second hand or cheap tools.

Tools valued at $12,000 were stolen from a Toyota Landcruiser utility parked at a house in Bailey Rd.

Offenders forced open a locked tool box on the back of the utility before stealing power tools and batteries. The tools included specialised plumbing tools.

A tradies trailer parked in the driveway of a Mills Rd property also was targeted with $5300 worth of tools stolen.

Offenders forced the locks on the trailer. Two Paslode nail guns, a Makita radio, Makita drop saw and Hikoki nail gun were stolen.

Detectives also are investigating a series of thefts from cars in Howard St on Wednesday night.

A Makita tool bag containing tools, batteries and other accessories was stolen from a vehicle parked in a driveway.

CCTV footage captured an offender attempting to break into a vehicle parked on the nature strip at about 9.20pm.

The man, wearing a grey hoodie, left the scene and returned a short time later with a second man. Police said they forced access to a vehicle parked in the driveway of a neighbouring house.

A Great Wall utility also was broken into in Howard St, with a bag and wallet stolen.

On the same night in Coventry Drv, a first aid kit and two bags were stolen from a Subaru station wagon.

The vehicle was parked in the driveway and offenders smashed the window to gain access.

Detective also are investigating reports of thefts from cars last Tuesday night.

Tools valued at $5000 were stolen from a Mitsubishi Triton ute parked in the driveway of a Munro St house.

Police said offenders forced the locks of the tool box on the back of the utility and stolen a quantity of hand tools and power tools.

In Cason Cres, also on Tuesday night, police said a Ford Ranger utility parked in the driveway of a house was forced open.

Milwaukee and Full Boar tools, a mobile phone and cash with total value of $1850 were stolen.