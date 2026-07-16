Hawks send Power packing

It was a strong day for the Hawks recording five wins during Indigenous round and Ruby Pratt playing her 300th club game.

A grade: Drouin 62 def Wonthaggi 57

It was a tough contested match for the Hawks' under-resourced A graders. Wonthaggi got the early jump maintaining the lead at half time.

The Hawks had a strong third quarter levelling the game before pushing ahead in the fourth to take the win.

Stacie Gardiner and Mwai Kumwenda were strong in the goaling circle and fed well by Reagan Joyce.

In defence Lainey Downie worked tirelessly providing extra scoring opportunities for the team. Ella Henderson and Ava Gaul's pressure through the transverse was a turning point in the third quarter.

Awards: Mwai Kumwenda and Lainey Downey

B grade: Drouin 40 def Wonthaggi 30

It was a fantastic team performance by the Hawks against quality opposition. It was a closely contested first half with the Hawks down by two at the long break.

But the Hawks came out red hot in the third quarter. With Cleo Traumanis a strong target in the ring, Karina Proctor and Ruby Pratt - playing her 300th club game - played smart possession netball to open the game up. They were backed up by hard running centres in Alice McKellar and Jasmine Gallasch.

Drouin's defensive end elevated to another level, holding the opposition to just nine goals in the second half. Leilani Lightowler and Sarah Roughead shut down the run and took clean intercepts all over the court while Chelsea DeRiter's rebounding strength was outstanding.It was a great win by the Hawks and sets the team up for a strong run at the finals.

Awards: team effort

C grade: Drouin 41 def Wonthaggi 33

C grade put together a strong four quarter performance in a physical contest, showing great composure and consistency from the first whistle to the last.

Attackers worked hard all game, using their strength, patience and smart movement to combat the relentless Power defence and create quality scoring opportunities.

Key to the win was the team's defensive pressure. The team's defensive unit applied outstanding pressure through second phase, forcing countless errors and turnovers. Jess Murray, Ali Mac and Niki Bryce were exceptional in and around the circle, reading the play beautifully, taking crucial rebounds and converting defensive pressure into valuable gains.

Awards: Niki Bryce and Jess Murray

Under 17s: Drouin 44 def Wonthaggi 23

The team proved to themselves they can have success no matter the challenge.

With only seven players, the girls took to the court against a much improved Wonthaggi side with confidence and composure, adapting to new combinations and proving to themselves that they can overcome adversity.

A fantastic team effort from start to finish. Congratulations to Chloe Gargan on making her 17s debut

Awards: Cleo Traumanis and Ava Pask

Under 15s: Drouin 30 def Wonthaggi 17

The team had a slow start in the first half but worked hard to build into the game, lifting the intensity and finishing with a well-deserved win.

The defensive end was a standout, applying consistent pressure and working together to force multiple turnovers.

Annie Stephens, Karli Mapleson, Shantell Turner and Caitlin Muggeridge were outstanding in defence, combining well with great communication, strong one-on-one contests and disciplined pressure to win back possession, while also create attacking opportunities.

Awards: Annie Stephens and Karli Mapleson

Under 13s: Drouin 9 lost to Wonthaggi 29

The under 13s took on Wonthaggi in what started as a tight contest. At the end of the first quarter, the scores were close, but heading into the second quarter Drouin let its opposition get away, making it difficult to close the gap.

Scarlett Walker was outstanding, picking off intercepts all over the court and working tirelessly to provide plenty of ball. Kenzie Wood Davies gave every contest a red-hot crack and never stopped competing, while Imogen Traumanis led strongly with her voice throughout the game, guiding the team and linking beautifully between defence and attack.

Award: Kenzie Wood-Davies and Imogen Traumanis