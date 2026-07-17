Poowong farmer ploughs fifth win

Poowong farmer, Scott Loughridge tilled up his fifth win at the National Ploughing Contest held in Tasmania on July 3 and 4.

Being hosted on a large sheep and wine estate in the north of Triabunna in Tasmania, the ploughmen enjoyed views over the ocean looking out to Freycinet National Park.

Farmers travelled from across the country to participate over two cold and windy days of competition, with the rain fortunately, holding off.

An official judge from NSW picked the top ploughers in three categories, conventional, reversible and vintage.

The winners of the conventional and reversible sections won the right to represent Australia at the World Ploughing Contest in Kenya.

Conventional winners:

First place: Scott Loughridge (Vic)

Second place: Russell Mehrtens (WA), towed his tractor and plough all the way across the Nullarbor and across to Tasmania.

Third place: Daniel Gladwell (Tas), also won the Tasmanian State Ploughing contest.

Reversible winners:

First place: Chris Williams (Tas)

Second pl Doc Perry (Tas)

Vintage winners:

First place: Darryl Berne (Tas)

Second place: Lindsay Hester (Vic)

Third place: Gary Langenhuizen (Vic)