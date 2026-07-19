Local businesses named finalists

Eleven West Gippsland businesses have been named finalists in the annual Gippsland Business Awards. A record number of finalists from across Gippsland were named in the 12 industry and specialist categories.

Eleven West Gippsland businesses have been named finalists in the annual Gippsland Business Awards.

A record number of finalists from across Gippsland were named in the 12 industry and specialist categories.

All three finalists in the environmental/horticulture/agribusiness category are Baw Baw Shire based businesses including Gippsland Bulk Spreaders (Drouin), Rowe's Nursery (Warragul) and Ten-Rose International Simmental Fleckvieh (Longwarry).

Other local finalists include:

Engineering/manufacturing/construction - Hotondo Homes (Warragul);

Hair/beauty/cosmetic services - Refined Skin and Aesthetics (Warragul);

Healthcare services - Blossom Flourish Grow (Warragul) and Progressive Physiotherapy Group (Warragul);

Microbusiness - Mac&Ernie (Warragul);

Retail - Aussies Disposals (Warragul) and Pettits Jewelers (Warragul);

Trade/transport/technical services - Mixalis Machinez Automotive (Trafalgar).

The award categories also included accommodation and tourism; new business; business and professional services; food, wine and hospitality; and, wellness and personal care services.

Awards committee chair Graeme Sennett said the 52 finalists highlighted the "incredibly strong entries" across the board.

"The standard of entries is extraordinary, and our finalists stand out as shining examples of what can be achieved through vision, hard work and a relentless drive for improvement," Mr Sennett said.

"The competition is incredibly strong with entries from all corners of Gippsland, demonstrating that our small to medium-sized businesses continue to establish themselves as industry leaders."

Category winners will be revealed at a gala presentation event on Friday, August 28 at Federation University's Gippsland campus in Churchill.

The top honour of Gippsland Business of the Year will be selected from the category winners and announced at the ceremony.

Mr Sennett paid tribute to the many excellent entrants who did not make it to the finals. "They embody a robust and expanding business community in Gippsland, and while they may be disappointed this time, we strongly encourage them to participate again in the future," he added.

Mr Sennett said this year marked the 28th year of the awards. "We take pride in having been able to acknowledge the efforts and hard work of so many, as we have celebrated business excellence in Gippsland for over a quarter of a century. We look forward to recognising and honouring all our finalists at our awards evening, Gippsland's premier business event."