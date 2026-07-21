Dusties dominance as finals loom

Warragul Industrials have continued their march into finals with a big win over Hastings/Balnarring on Saturday 17.14 (116) to 1.1 (7).

Having travelled to Hastings to take on their young and talented opposition the Dusties went into the game without co-captain Lily Van Berkel (unavailable) and talented forward Lilly Leighton (VFLW commitments).

The Hastings team began the game well as they were running hard and using the ball well.

The visitors eventually got the first goal with some good ball movement forward to Remy Ferguson, who took a great contested mark at full forward.

The score at quarter time was two goals to one behind.

The second quarter saw the Dusties team improve their positioning and ball movement which resulted in them side kicking five unanswered goals.

Their forwards were getting repeat entries and multiple opportunities thanks to the excellent work of the backline, who were able to repeatedly rebound any attempts from Hastings to move the ball forward.

The Dusties midfielders, namely Elise Molesworth, Alisha Molesworth and Abbie Hoiberg-Cox, were dominating their opponents through their clearances from stoppages and hard running both forward and back.

Warragul Industrials kept their momentum going in the second half despite Dusties losing backline specialist Monai Porykali to injury.

Hastings/Balnarring certainly had many talented young players who kept up the pressure for the entire game, despite the score.

The best thing to come out of the game for the Dusties was the many team-oriented behaviours such as shepherds, blocks and unrewarded running.

Positive signs for the Dusties included the form of high forwards Tia Jenkins and Elaina Domagala, who both caused headaches for the opposition. Full forward/ruck Remy Ferguson also continued her great form with four goals.

Next week the Dusties have their final home and away game which will be against Frankston on Sunday 3pm at Western Park.

Frankston have had a great second half of the year, including a strong win over Karingal, and are now only percentage out of second place.

Reserves

The Warragul Industrials reserves have carried outstanding form into the finals after producing one of their most complete performances of the season, defeating Karingal at Hastings on Saturday morning.

Having suffered a defeat to Karingal earlier in the year, the Dusties were determined to make a statement, setting the tone from the opening bounce all the way to a 5.15 (45) to 0.1 (1).

They controlled the centre clearances throughout the first quarter and repeatedly launched attacking chains with strong rebound football from half-back.

The defensive unit was once again outstanding. Jessica Kemp continued her exceptional season, intercepting countless opposition attacks and providing calm leadership across the backline. She was brilliantly supported by exciting young defenders Hayley Wilson and Natarsha Sanders, whose composure and willingness to compete highlighted the depth developing within the squad.

Through the midfield, Michaela Williams was instrumental, consistently winning clearances and giving first use of the football to the running pair of Emily Gibson and Lily Baldwin, who continually drove the ball into attack and kept the pressure on Karingal.

Captain Kristy Mason once again led by example in the ruck. Her relentless work rate, determination to compete at every stoppage, and ability to get to every ruck contest around the ground inspired her teammates and epitomised the team's selfless approach.

The Dusties' dominance was reflected on the scoreboard in the second half, with Melina Eppel and Phoebe Giacco both adding their names to the list of goalkickers as Warragul piled on 20 scoring shots while restricting Karingal to just one for the match.

The comprehensive victory provides the perfect confidence boost heading into the finals series. With a week off to freshen up, the Dusties will now turn their attention to Mornington in the opening week of the finals.

As they prepare for the biggest games of the season, the Warragul Industrials reserves take plenty of momentum into September.

Their commitment to a genuine team-first philosophy, relentless pressure around the contest, and willingness to play for one another has become the hallmark of this group and will hold them in good stead as they chase finals success.