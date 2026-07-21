Bin petition amasses support

by Courtney O'Brien

A petition urging Baw Baw Shire Council to restore general waste collection to weekly rather than fortnightly, has amassed more than 2900 signatures.

The frustration of having the general waste collection cut in half, concerns about sanitation issues and knowing others face similar challenges, motivated local woman Liz Shaw to launch the petition.

Ms Shaw lives with her family of six on a quarter acre block.

The family has two red bins that get filled every week and already has a two-bin composting system in place.

While the local resident knew the Food Organics and Garden Organics (FOGO) system was being introduced, she said she didn't realise general waste collection would decrease as a consequence.

"This system is simply inadequate for larger families like ours who generate substantial waste that cannot be efficiently managed with fortnightly pick-ups. I know we're not alone; many fellow residents have expressed similar concerns," stated Ms Shaw, who also is worried about sanitation issues.

"Uncollected waste attracts pests, emits unpleasant odors, and raises potential health concerns, especially during warmer months. Families who try to responsibly sort and manage their refuse are finding themselves overwhelmed by the volume of rubbish that accumulates over two weeks," she said.

BBSC introduced the FOGO system on July 6.

Households are being encouraged to put food scraps into the green waste bin, which is now being collected weekly while general waste is being collected fortnightly.

There was no definitive community consultation about the changes to waste collection services.

Council previously estimated 53 per cent of general waste would be reduced with households diverting waste into FOGO, recycling or glass bins.

"Waste bin audits results in Baw Baw Shire Council show that around half of what is currently in the average red bin can go into the FOGO, recycling, or glass bins, leaving much less genuine rubbish. Further diversions can also be achieved by recycling soft plastics, textiles, and polystyrene for free, at the transfer stations," infrastructure and environment services director James Robinson said.

The audit, together with cost reduction, was the reason council provided for reducing the general waste service.

Ratepayers are currently charged $580 for waste services, a $26 increase on last financial year.

The Gazette asked council to estimate the amount that would be charged to ratepayers if the red bin collection returned to a weekly schedule.

"At this stage, council cannot provide the community with an exact figure and will continue to work through the costings of this. Council remains committed to supporting our community through this change of service and the FOGO rollout," Mr Robinson said.

Ms Shaw said her situation paled in comparison to the stress other local families were facing.

"This isn't about me - it's about ratepayers and residents who want to be heard."

"Residents are the ratepayers - let us be the decision makers," Ms Shaw said.

"I propose Baw Baw Shire Council listens to the growing concerns of its residents and reinstate weekly general waste collections. This change would greatly alleviate the current strain on local households."