Stewart suspended

Warragul key forward Jordan Stewart was handed a three-game suspension on Wednesday night following an incident last week against Leongatha.

Halfway through the third quarter Stewart slung Parrots defender Hayden Lindsay to the ground off the ball, who took some time to get up before leaving the game altogether. Lindsay did not play this week.

Though the Gippsland League does not disclose specific charges, Stewart reportedly pleaded guilty. As a result he missed Warragul's 51-point loss to Moe on Sunday and will now miss their next two games against Morwell and Drouin.

It's not the first time Stewart has found himself in hot water, after the big man's debut for the Gulls last year was delayed due to a hefty suspension at the end of the 2024 season with his former club Pakenham.

Since joining the Gulls he has become an integral part of the senior side, helping them transform into a finals contender. He's booted 48 goals in 17 games, where the Gulls have a 13-1-3 record in that time.