Truck stolen in Trafalgar

A twin steer hook truck was reported stolen from a commercial business in Princes Hwy, Trafalgar, overnight on Sunday.

Police allege offenders accessed the property after cutting the lock on the front gate. It is unknown how the vehicle was stolen as the victim still has the keys.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warragul Police on 5622 7111.

•••

A 2017 grey Holden Commodore was reported stolen from the driveway of a house in North Rd, Warragul in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Police said the offence occurred at around 3:54am. It is unknown how offenders stole the vehicle as the victim still had possession of the keys.

The stolen vehicle bears the registration plates "BIE917".

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact Warragul Police on 5622 7111.