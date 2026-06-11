Man found after night in the bush

A 37-year-old man from the Melbourne area was located safe and well on Friday afternoon after spending a night lost in dense bushland north of Noojee.

The positive outcome followed a two-day collaborative search conducted by Victoria Police units, DEECA personnel and SES crews, with support from police airwing and drone units.

Police said they were alerted to the missing man in the early hours of Thursday morning when he called 000 after his car became bogged on a four-wheel-drive track. Police said the man attempted to walk out of the dense bushland but became disoriented and lost.

A ground search began on Thursday morning and continued into Thursday evening. The man's vehicle was located but at that stage police said there was no sign of the missing man.

Police said adverse weather conditions on Thursday impacted search efforts, preventing use of drone and airwing capabilities.

Police said the dense bushland was difficult terrain to navigate, with search conditions described as "very cold and wet".

Airwing and drone capabilities were brought in on Friday morning as the search recommenced.

Early on Friday afternoon, the missing man was located about 400 metres from his car. Police said he was taken to hospital for observation but was physically well considering the circumstances.