FV Gippsland at the Country Champs

Football Victoria Gippsland have sent seven squads to compete in the Victorian Country Championships over the weekend.

Football Victoria Gippsland have sent seven squads to compete in the Victorian Country Championships over the weekend.

The Country Champs, as they are fondly called, is the largest tournament for regional soccer in Victoria. This year 67 teams and 1200 players played in Geelong over the King's Birthday weekend to battle it out for best regional squad.

FV Gippsland's seven squads included under 12 girls and boys, under 13 boys, under 14 girls and boys and under 16 girls and boys.

The organisation thanked their coaching staff of Annie Dempsey, Andrea Dempsey, Ian Thomas, Dean Vella, Patrick Finnigan, Mel Allman, Myrid Bartlett, Daren Dempsey, Stu McNaughton and Mike Munday for all their efforts preparing the squads for the event.

Finals for the championships were played yesterday.