Drouin transfer station suspended

EPA Victoria has suspended the registration of the Meluca Recycling waste transfer station in Drouin, effective from last Friday.

The site is not currently permitted to accept waste of any kind. Anyone who attempts to deposit waste at the site risks a fine of more than $10,000.

EPA Gippsland regional manager Jessica Bandiera said the suspension followed ongoing non-compliance with EPA permission conditions.

"This site is not currently authorised to accept waste under any circumstances," Ms Bandiera said. "The public and contractors must not bring waste to this location."

"We will continue to regulate this operator to ensure they meet their obligations under Victoria's environment laws."

The site will not be able to accept waste until it demonstrates it is operating in full compliance.

Residents and businesses should use alternative lawful waste disposal facilities, including those listed on the Baw Baw Shire transfer stations and Illegal Dumping web page.

Kerbside waste collections are not affected.

Anyone with information about waste being deposited at the site is encouraged to report it to EPA via 1300 372 842 or online.