Wear it yellow day

During National Reconciliation Week, students at St Paul's Anglican Grammar School's Drouin Campus engaged in a range of meaningful activities to deepen their understanding of First Nations peoples' histories, cultures and contributions.

During National Reconciliation Week, students at St Paul's Anglican Grammar School's Drouin Campus engaged in a range of meaningful activities to deepen their understanding of First Nations peoples' histories, cultures and contributions.

Through storytelling, art, music and classroom discussions, students reflected on the theme 'All In' – the call for all Australians to commit wholeheartedly to reconciliation every single day. They also personalised their learning by exploring how everyone can contribute to promoting reconciliation and foster ongoing respect, fairness and inclusion.

Students were invited to wear yellow and bring a gold coin to support Children's Ground, an organisation that provides tools and resources needed for the education, health and employment of First Nations children.

Coming together as a school community in their bright yellow outfits, educators guided students as they worked together to make cupcakes and decorate them with yellow icing.