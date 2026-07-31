Longwarry Primary celebrates 50 years of NAIDOC Week

Storytelling, art and cultural learning took centre stage at Longwarry Primary School recently as students, staff and community members celebrated NAIDOC Week.

This year's event marked 50 years since NAIDOC expanded from a single day of recognition to a week-long celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures, histories and achievements.

Activities reflected the 2026 theme, "The Next Generation: Strength, Vision and Legacy," with the school grounds transformed into a series of cultural learning spaces.

A highlight was a storytelling session in the school's yarning circle, where students gathered around the fire pit to hear Dreaming stories and learn about the role of oral traditions in preserving culture and passing knowledge between generations.

Every student also contributed to a large community flag poster designed to represent unity, respect and reconciliation.

Other activities included jewellery making inspired by Aboriginal art, while fairy bread decorated in the red, yellow and black colours of the Aboriginal Flag proved popular with younger students.

Principal Anne Welsh said the school's annual NAIDOC Week celebration was about more than simply providing students with a day of activities.

"NAIDOC Week provides an opportunity for our entire school community to celebrate the rich cultures, histories and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples while recognising the importance of truth-telling, respect and reconciliation," Ms Welsh said.

"We want our students to understand that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures are living cultures with an enduring connection to Country, community and identity.

"Through experiences like these, students develop greater cultural understanding, empathy and respect that they will carry with them throughout their lives."

The school's Marrung lead Kate Stork said this year's milestone gave the celebration added significance.

"This year's celebrations remind us how far the NAIDOC movement has come and the important role schools play in ensuring the next generation continues to learn from and celebrate Australia's First Peoples," she said.

Students also embraced the opportunity to learn more about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture.

Year two student Savannah said the storytelling session was one of the most memorable parts of the day.

"I liked sitting around the fire listening to the Dreaming stories because it helped me understand how stories teach people about culture and looking after each other," she said.

Year five student Saxon enjoyed helping create the community artwork.

"Everyone added something different to the flag poster," he said. "It showed that we all belong and that we can learn from each other."

Year three student Hannah said the creative activities encouraged her to learn more.

"Making the jewellery was really fun, and I learned that Aboriginal art often tells stories and has special meaning," she said. "I want to learn even more."

The celebration gave students the opportunity to build their understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures while reflecting on the importance of respect, inclusion and reconciliation.

For Longwarry Primary School, the day was also an opportunity to ensure a new generation continued to learn about and value the cultures and histories of Australia's First Peoples.