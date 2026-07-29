Eagles best Blues in mud

A fast start helped Ellinbank clinch victory over Catani in trying conditions, the home side holding on to win 8-7 (55) to 6-5 (41).

Ellinbank burst out of the blocks, putting through five of the first six goals to head into the first change with a handy 24-point buffer.

A dour struggle ensued as ground conditions worsened, the Blues adding the only major of the second term before one goal apiece in the third quarter.

The Blues made a late charge with three of the final four goals, with a late steadier ultimately helping Ellinbank secure the points.

Ryan Atherton, Joel Armstrong, Sam Curtain, Ty Keeble, Alex Olsen and Thomas Jessup helped the home side to victory in trying conditions.

Keeping the Blues in the contest were Josh Stewart, Jordan White, Liam Adams, Chase Harris, Ryan Smith and Declan McFarlane.

TRAFALGAR kept its hopes of securing the double chance alive with comfortable victory over Bunyip, 10-9 (69) to 3-1 (19).

The Bloods held the slight edge in a low scoring slog for much of the contest, working to a six goal to two advantage at the final change.

Hardy Kenny, Danny Brewster, Klay Butler, Kyle Beveridge, Cooper Minichiello and Brad Hoffmann were helping Trafalgar get to work.

Helping the Bulldogs compete were Clancy Cunningham, Tahj Murphy, Jeb McLeod, Dean Smith, Brad Cavalot and Jack Blakey.

The Bloods powered away in the final term, finishing with four goals to one.

BULN BULN held onto third position with a comfortable victory over Poowong, 12-14 (86) to 1-2 (8).

The only major for the Magpies came through Jett Blackwood in the second term as the Lyrebirds scored consistently across the four quarters.

The Lyrebirds sit four points clear of fourth-placed Trafalgar, but with less percentage.

Will Battley, Riley Eastwell, Logan Leatham, Zach McMillan, Sam Batson and Trent Baker led the strong performance for Buln Buln.

The Magpies were best served by Calvin Langford, Alex Henshall, Jett Blackwood, Mitch Molloy, Thomas Kervin and George Edwards.

NEERIM-NEERIM SOUTH capitalised on its good surface to kick away for a big win over Yarragon, 19-19 (133) to 2-2 (14).

While relatively well held in the first and third terms, the Cats were at their brutal best in the second and fourth quarters.

Six goals in the second term and seven majors to finish helped the home team to a big score.

Goals were shared by the Cats, Kai Mounsey leading the way with four goals while Bailey George and Kody Wilson each finished with three majors.

Lachlan French, Josh White, Jack Erickson, Tyssen Morrow and Isaac Guy were also prominent.

The better players for the Panthers were Brad Carlton, Tom Delaney, James McKellar, Nick Burr, Dean Kelly and Sean Symes.