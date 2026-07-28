20,000 attend Snowfest

Cold and icy conditions rolled into Warragul on Friday, appropriately marking Snowfest, the town's 10th celebration of winter.

Beanies, jackets, gloves and scarves were pulled on for the occasion, with an estimated 20,000 people attending to enjoy the festivities.

While it was chilly, an unusually warm winter had organisers fretting about having enough - or any - snow for the festival.

But a small dumping on Mt Baw Baw proved to be very timely.

"We were so lucky to get snow. It had only snowed on the Wednesday and Thursday before," said Snowfest committee member Jenny Muir.

"We managed to get three truckloads, but that's all we could get."

The truckloads of snow were enough to give children and families the opportunity to fly down the toboggan run and engage in snow play in two other areas, right in the middle of town.

There was live entertainment for children and adults, unlimited rides and games, a rock-climbing wall, ferris wheel, cup and saucer ride, a giant slide, jumping castles and farm animals keeping the evening fun, vibrant and festive.

"Everyone loved it," Ms Muir said. "We got a lot of positive comments."

A colourful array of spectacular fireworks lit up the night skies over Warragul, finishing off the festival with a boom.

"There is always big amount of community input, and the local businesses are always on board. They help out a lot."

Ms Muir said with a very small volunteer committee organising the event it was a "massive undertaking" and the committee welcomed anyone who would like to join - with "all systems go" for next year's event.

Ms Muri acknowledged the generous support of many sponsors and grants from Baw Baw Shire Council and State Government.