Milestone game with daughter

Poowong's Sally Wilson celebrated a major milestone on Saturday and did it playing alongside her daughter Mia.

Taking to the court in C grade with Mia, it was Sally's 350th senior game with Poowong Football and Netball Club - taking her total club games to 452.

Sally is the club's current secretary as well as being a life member and umpire.

She has taken great pride in contributing to many roles around the club throughout her netball career including coaching, a premiership player and Ellinbank and District Netball Association league executive and representative coach.

