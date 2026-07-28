Milestone game with daughter
Poowong's Sally Wilson celebrated a major milestone on Saturday and did it playing alongside her daughter Mia.
Taking to the court in C grade with Mia, it was Sally's 350th senior game with Poowong Football and Netball Club - taking her total club games to 452.
Sally is the club's current secretary as well as being a life member and umpire.
She has taken great pride in contributing to many roles around the club throughout her netball career including coaching, a premiership player and Ellinbank and District Netball Association league executive and representative coach.