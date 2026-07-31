Skills showcase for all abilities

Federal Member for Monash Mary Aldred joined Headway Gippsland for a showcase of music, movement and connection at Trafalgar Community Centre, in support of people with a disability and their families.

Federal Member for Monash Mary Aldred joined Headway Gippsland for a showcase of music, movement and connection at Trafalgar Community Centre, in support of people with a disability and their families.

Ms Aldred said "Connecting the Community – All Abilities in Action" was an opportunity for people of all abilities to showcase their talents in dance, live music and craft.

"Headway Gippsland has been supporting people with disabilities across the Gippsland region since 1981.

"It has grown from a small group of parents advocating for children with acquired brain injury into an organisation providing services to people with a wide range of disabilities," she said.

Ms Aldred also hosted a mobile office in Trafalgar, hearing from local residents about what issues were important to them.

"The cost of living, roads and a new West Gippsland Hospital are the top issues that matter most to our community. My mobile offices are also a way to provide local assistance to residents on NDIS, veterans and other issues like assisting small businesses," Ms Aldred said.