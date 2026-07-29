Directors leave in restructure

A changing of the guard is in motion for Baw Baw Shire Council as three senior staff were confirmed to be leaving under the current restructure which takes effect on August 1.

At last week's council meeting, mayor Kate Wilson used her mayoral minute to thank three directors Cohen Van der Velde (strategy and performance), Martin Hopley (governance and information services) and Luke Connell (planning and development).

"I want to say on behalf of the councillor group, thank you for the support you've provided this motley crew for this period of time.

"I just want to recognise and thank you for the contribution that you've made to this Baw Baw Shire community and wish you all the very best in the next steps."

Cr Danny Goss also thanked the directors for their work, support and advice they offered over many years.

"Any others that are going, I want to put on record, appreciate the support as a councillor and mayor," he said.

Earlier this month three director positions were advertised for infrastructure and environmental services, community and planning services and customer and corporate services.

Council has confirmed interviews for the three new director roles were ongoing and would announce when appointments were confirmed.

Interim appointment include acting infrastructure and environment services director James Robinson; acting customer and corporate services director Mick Cummins and acting community and planning services director Geoff Oulton.

While one councillor estimated the cost savings of the restructure to be estimated at $800,000, council has failed to confirm the figure, or the number of positions being made redundant.

Council said "the matters of the restructure are extremely sensitive, and we won't be providing any further comment at this stage."