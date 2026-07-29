Roger installed as president

Warragul Rotary Club held its annual changeover dinner on July 11, with Roger Colls installed as club president for the next 12 months.

Roger replaced Lyn Bennett who completed 12 months as president.

Lyn had a successful year and was proud of the way the club worked together and the times of friendship with the Footy night and Christmas Party.

The opening of the Indigenous Garden was the highlight of her year. The garden was the result of six year's work by the club and friends of Rotary, and expanded Rotary Park for the use of the community.

The club also furnished the new wellness centre at Warragul RSL in partnership with Rotary Foundation and Select Office Supplies.

Lyn was passionate about supporting palliative care in the community. She spoke to the co-ordinator of the district nursing team at West Gippsland Hospital and organised a series of donations to the palliative care team which were greatly appreciated.

Support for youth programs continued with the club providing a volunteer on a weekly basis to assist with the Breakfast Club at Warragul Regional College.

An environmental program was run for year nine students at St Paul's Anglican Grammar School.

The club also provided student scholarships to Warragul Regional College and Marist Sion College and sponsored two local young people to participate in the Rotary youth leadership awards at Phillip Island.

Lyn recognised the outstanding contributions of two of Warragul Rotarians with Fleur Craig and Rosemary Allica receiving Paul Harris Fellows in recognition for their tireless efforts within the club. Fleur a relatively new member received her first recognition, whilst Rosemary a 26 year member received a sapphire pin.

Past district governor Linda Humphries, in her toast to Rotary International, spoke of the enormous impact of Rotary in the world. The number and variety of health programs provided by Rotary International has seen benefits to many communities. The end Polio Now Campaign has continued and in the past year there were 10 cases of wild polio worldwide.

District governor Emma Clarke spoke of the opportunities to change lives created by Rotary in communities and internationally.

Roger thanked members for the confidence they had shown in him to lead the club. He said Warragul Rotary was 88 and a priority for the year would be to develop and organise an appropriate 90th birthday celebration and commemoration.

He emphasised the significance of Rotary Park to the community and in partnership with the shire and the community it was the responsibility of Rotary Warragul to maintain the park to honour the Rotarians who had worked tirelessly over many years to create this park.

Rotary Warragul will continue its commitment to youth by supporting schools in the area and the ongoing support of Rotary Youth programs.

Throughout the changeover dinner, held at Black Tie in Warragul, musical interludes were provided by Rotarians Alan Tatlow and Tammy Patrick. Their sets included a specially written changeover song which was very light hearted. Their performance was greatly appreciated by all who attended.