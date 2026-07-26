Connecting through storytelling

In an event celebrated in kindergartens, schools and libraries across the country, National Simultaneous Storytime brought older and younger students at St Paul's Anglican Grammar School together to share stories.



In an event celebrated in kindergartens, schools and libraries across the country, National Simultaneous Storytime brought older and younger students at St Paul's Anglican Grammar School together to share stories.

Year 10 students made the journey across to the junior school to listen to and read stories with the kindergarten to year two students.

Overflowing with excitement, junior school students listened intently as year 10 students voiced characters and used expressive storytelling to bring the books to life, making it seem as though the characters were jumping off the page and into the room.

Strengthening the bond between the junior and secondary school remains an important part of the St Paul's experience, and is something that students across the campus look forward to with each combined event.

