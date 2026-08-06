Cats strut their stuff in reserves

It is a case of what might have been for Neerim-Neerim South reserves, with the Cats likely to miss Ellinbank District football finals.

It is a case of what might have been for Neerim-Neerim South reserves, with the Cats likely to miss Ellinbank District football finals.

The Cats showed their wares on Saturday, holding fourth-placed Trafalgar at bay to win 6-10 (46) to 5-9 (39).

The Cats sit two games outside the top five with two rounds to play, but also face a significant percentage gap to fifth-placed Bunyip.

Nilma-Darnum moved to ninth with a tight win over 11th placed Nyora, 7-3 (45) to 5-7 (37).

Catani also secured its sixth win, comfortably accounting for Yarragon 11-10 (76) to 5-9 (39).

Reigning premiers Lang Lang continue to roll on, comfortably accounting for second-placed Ellinbank 10-7 (67) to 4-3 (27).

Longwarry moved into third with a big win over Buln Buln, 17-11 (113) to 2-2 (14).

The Crows are now significant percentage clear of Trafalgar to lead the charge to secure the double chance.

Bunyip further consolidated its spot in the top five with a thumping win over Poowong, 27-14 (176) to 4-0 (24).

Lachlan Watson led the scoring with five goals.

TRAFALGAR put itself in the box seat to qualify for finals in the under 18s.

With scores level at the final change, the Bloods were able to hold on over Neerim-Neerim South to win 7-10 (52) to 6-13 (49).

The clash between ninth and 10th also produced a close result, with Bunyip getting over the line against Poowong.

Trailing at the final change, the Bulldogs charged home with three goals to one to win 6-9 (45) to 5-9 (39).

The upset of the round came with eighth-placed Yarragon upsetting top five incumbent Catani.

Trailing by 19-points at the long break, the Panthers charged home with seven goals to two to win 10-7 (67) to 8-8 (56).

Ellinbank comfortably accounted for finals hopeful Lang Lang, 15-7 (97) to 4-2 (26).

Flynn Bravington and Coby Bridger each kicked five goals as Buln Buln thumped Longwarry, 25-13 (163) to 0-2 (2).

BUNYIP remain undefeated in the under 16s but were troubled by fourth-placed Poowong.

Trailing by one-point at the final change, the Bulldogs kicked the final three goals of the contest to win 6-11 (47) to 3-8 (26).

Yarragon kept its finals hopes going with a comfortable victory over Catani, 11-8 (74) to 4-7 (31).

Trafalgar hold onto fifth-place after a big win over Neerim-Neerim South, 15-22 (112) to 0-2 (2).

Nilma-Darnum moved closer to securing the double chance with a big win over the Lang Lang-Nyora combine, 27-13 (175) to 0-6 (6).

Lachlan Huston booted 10 goals for the Bombers.

Buln Buln locked away the double chance, comfortably accounting for Longwarry 13-18 (96) to 2-3 (15).