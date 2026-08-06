Hotel staff threatened

Police were called to an incident at the Club Hotel Warragul on Saturday morning when a man was allegedly threatening staff.

Police were called to an incident at the Club Hotel Warragul on Saturday morning when a man was allegedly threatening staff.

The man was allegedly behaving erratically, and after staff asked the person to leave, became aggressive towards staff, before attempting to assault a staff member by means of punching.

As police were called, the alleged offender left the Queen St premises, and then entered a dispute with a person outside the venue.

Police said the incident escalated into the man swinging and striking the person with a skateboard, on the arm, while allegedly making threats to kill.

Police said the man left the area, before officers arrived, but returned when he allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife, which he used to make threats towards the same staff member.

The offender left again and discarded the knife in a nearby garden bed. He was seen leaving in a white Toyota Hilux bearing false registration plates, travelling west in Queen St.

Police located the vehicle shortly after in Regis Ave, Warragul. The skateboard was found in the vehicle.

The man was interviewed in relation to assault, threats to kill and other offences. He was released and will be charged on summons.

A victim at the Club Hotel on Saturday thanked staff on social media following the incident, saying they were "incredibly shaken" and described the incident as "a terrifying situation".

"We would like to say a huge thank you to the incredible staff and wonderful family who helped us during the frightening incident".

Following Saturday's incident, police arrested the same man at the corner of Albert and Normanby Sts, Warragul, at about 3:20am yesterday morning.

Police located a number of allegedly stolen items in the man's possession including a purse, laptop, and assorted cards and ID.

Police also allege the man was in possession of a drug of dependence.

The 34-year old man, of no fixed address, was charged and bailed that morning, which also was his birthday.