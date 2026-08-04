Bloods get the cream against Cats

Trafalgar has put itself in the box seat to win the double chance, staving off the higher ranked Neerim-Neerim South to win 8-11 (59) to 6-4 (40).

by Davyd Reid

Trafalgar has put itself in the box seat to win the double chance, staving off the higher ranked Neerim-Neerim South to win 8-11 (59) to 6-4 (40).

The result saw the Bloods join the Cats on 13 wins for the season, one shy of second-placed Buln Buln who recorded an upset to join Longwarry on 14 wins.

While facing a significant percentage gap, the Bloods have the advantage of playing lower ranked teams while the Cats are due to play the Crows in their run home.

The Bloods scored the first three goals of the contest, before the Cats responded with three majors of their own.

A late steadier helped the Bloods to a narrow half time lead. A dour third term of two goals to one saw Trafalgar hold a narrow five-point advantage at the final change.

Scoring three of the final four goals helped the Bloods finish strongly and secure the result.

Dylan Farrell, Brad Hoffmann, Keegan Tullett, Hardy Kenny, Kyle Beveridge and Oliver Hennessy led the way for the visitors.

The Cats were best served by Bailey George, Tyler Pratt, Isaac Guy, Declan Bagot, Kody Wilson and Tyssen Morrow.

NYORA and Nilma-Darnum made it another classic between the lower ranked teams, the Saints prevailing after a barnstorming finish.

Trailing by 29-points at the final change, the Saints put through an astonishing eight final quarter goals to leave the Bombers stunned.

The final quarter blitz helped the Saints win 13-12 (90) to 12-11 (83).

Goals to Rylan Butler and Thomas Young pushed the margin back out to 25-points after Paul Delaroche put through the opening goal of the final term.

What came next was stunning, as the Saints went on a final quarter rampage to put through the final seven goals of the contest and steal the points.

Jordan Anderson, Jarrod Stewart, Tyler Hotchkin, Callum McNiff, Indi Boswell and Michael Dovaston led the charge for the home side.

Helping the Bombers to their early advantage were Lucas Maffei, Blake Meggetto, Dylan Cann, Thomas Young, James Welford and Albert McAuley.

BUNYIP further consolidated its position in the top five with a thumping win over a young Poowong side, 26-18 (174) to 2-2 (14).

The Magpies had just three players over the age of 20 in their side and were up against it over a Bulldogs side looking to secure their spot in the top five.

Myles Wareham filled his boots with 10 goals as the Bulldogs scored consistently across the four quarters.

Jack Blakey, Jack Grist, Brad Cavalot, Callum Bourne, Tahj Murphy and Ethan Cooke led the supreme delivery for the Bulldogs.

The Magpies were best served by Aaron Damon, Bryce Riddell, David O'Neill, Jett Blackwood, Calvin Langford and Matthew Roberts.

ELLINBANK scored a comfortable victory over finals hopeful Lang Lang to earn some confidence heading into season 2027.

Five goals to two opened an early buffer, which was maintained across the middle periods of the match.

Six goals to three saw Ellinbank finish strongly, prevailing 16-10 (106) to 10-7 (67).

Cambell Jolly put through five goals, with young key forward Hugh Cunningham putting through three majors.

Joel Armstrong, Samuel Curtain, Logan Joyce, Keaton Brown and Ryan Atherton were also prominent.

The Tigers were best served by Lachlan Barwick, Jackson Ventura Liam Casey, Bradley Clark and Riley Dolan.