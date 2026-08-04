Gulls too slow for speedy Maroons

by Nicholas Duck

A slow start cost Warragul dearly on Saturday as they were brought undone by Traralgon on their home deck.

The Gulls conceded the first six goals of the day and despite their best efforts were never able to recover, going down 10.7 (67) to 15.8 (98).

The Maroons' slingshot ball movement from half back was especially troubling for the home side as the visitors went end to end on numerous occasions, making Warragul pay for a litany of early errors.

Warragul were able to scratch and claw to keep the game within reach for much of the day, drawing to within 20 points heading into the last.

But all the energy they exerted just to stay in the fight proved too taxing, the Maroons pulling away late for a well-earned victory.

The result puts Warragul back into dangerous territory in their hunt for a top three spot, having dropped back down to third on the ladder and with Leongatha in hot pursuit.

Best on for the Gulls was defender Jordan Stewart, who went toe to toe against Maroons forward Tom Hamilton (three goals) in an engaging battle all day.

Fellow defenders Kai MacLean, Jake Hughes and Sean Masterson battled bravely, even when up against it thanks to Traralgon's slick ball movement.

Half back Xavier Olsson had his share of smooth moves and Tom Hobbs fought hard in the midfield while copping close attention at every stoppage.

For the visitors Joel Scholtes commanded the midfield battle in a best on ground performance alongside Connor Ambler.

William Brent, Kade Thorley, Mitchell Mustoe – who spent large parts of the game on Hobbs - and Thomas McMahon were all excellent for Traralgon and made their possessions count.

Early indications weren't great for the home side when Jordan Cunico curled through the first of the day, followed soon after by Liam Willaton walking in the second.

Kade Thorley and Tom Hamilton (twice) both found themselves on the scoreboard as the Gulls cruelled themselves through giving away free kicks, turnovers in dangerous areas and shallow entries inside 50 that set the Maroons up to gun and go.

An early injury to Finn Sheehan ended his day, compounding the home side's issues.

Down five goals at quarter time things only got worse after Jarn Macumber drew back a beautiful set shot to make it six majors to nil.

Veteran ruck Matt Gray finally got Warragul on the board and Jed Lamb helped them double up minutes after as the Gulls began to roll.

Despite getting going inside 50, the Gulls still couldn't contain the Maroons up the other end, kicking six goals to five to still trail by 26 at half time.

Scoring slowed to a crawl in the third term, although two late Warragul majors brought the deficit back to a gettable 20 points at the final change of ends.

Dylan Loprese ensured that would be as close as they got, finding space inside 50 and taking his chance to push the Maroons' lead back out.

From then on the tension deflated as Traralgon marched on to claim their first genuine scalp of the season.

The Maroons have been thereabouts against some great teams and no doubt a win will hand them plenty of confidence as we approach finals.

Warragul coach Gary Ayres expressed disappointment with the loss, highlighting the first quarter in particular.

"I have a saying that you mightn't win the game in the first quarter but you can certainly lose it and that was applicable (on Saturday)," he said.

"It was one of the days we were plugging holes at times and we just couldn't get any strong momentum.

"We just weren't able to be clinical when we needed to be."

Ayres said his younger players would be better in the long run.

"It's a great learning curve for our young boys and they've got to grasp it so they don't think they can't compete at this level."

Warragul will face a season-defining clash this Saturday when they travel to face Leongatha.

With both sides competing for one spot in the top three it's not a stretch to say the winner will have one hand on the double chance.