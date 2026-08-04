Customer struck by ute

A Bendigo Bank customer was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car crashed through the side window of the Warragul branch on Friday.

A Bendigo Bank customer was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car crashed through the side window of the Warragul branch on Friday.

The 78-year-old Warragul man was standing at the customer counter when a utility crashed through the window from the Smith St car park area.

Police said a 76-year-old Darnum man was driving the utility.

Police said it appeared the man attempted to reverse out of a car parking space but instead accelerated, driving between two concrete pillars and smashing into the bank.

The car struck the man, who police said became pinned between the vehicle and counter.

Police said it was a busy time in the bank with about five customers inside the building plus staff. No one else was physically injured.

The 78-year-old man was taken to West Gippsland Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. The driver sustained minor injuries and also was taken to hospital.

The branch was closed and police remained on scene until the site was secured.

Police, CFA, SES and Ambulance Victoria attended.