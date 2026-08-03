Strong vision for a small town

A new community-led group in Noojee - Nature, Nurture, Education and Sustainable Tourism - known as NNEST, is working to establish a nature-based community hub and social enterprise for Noojee and the surrounding region.

A new community-led group in Noojee - Nature, Nurture, Education and Sustainable Tourism - known as NNEST, is working to establish a nature-based community hub and social enterprise for Noojee and the surrounding region.

The volunteers aim to create opportunities for practical skills sharing, environmental education, creativity, wellbeing, community resilience and stronger connections between people and the natural environment.

NNEST is exploring opportunities to reactivate unused community assets in Noojee including the former library site, which has been empty for more than a decade, and the former Noojee Primary School.

"Our hope is that these buildings, particularly the former Noojee Primary School, can be given the chance to serve the community again rather than becoming another empty regional asset," NNEST said in a group statement.

"NNEST is exploring whether the former school site could become a community-led hub for resilience, practical skills sharing and disaster preparedness, while also serving as a field hub for citizen science, outdoor education, Landcare activities and nature-based programs."

NNEST also is interested in undertaking community capacity and regional resource mapping to better understand the knowledge, skills, supplies, interests and experience already present within Noojee and the surrounding region.

This could help identify gaps, strengthen connections between communities, businesses and community groups both inside and outside the area.

Seasonal events and activities also are being explored with potential partners.

Ideas include workshops and experiences in chainsaw maintenance and safe handling, nature-based creativity, guided forest therapy, foraging, Landcare, sustainable building and renewable energy.

Future programs will be shaped by community interest, suitable partnerships, funding and available resources.

"At its heart, NNEST is about connecting people, place and purpose," NNEST said.

"We want to highlight the existing value of the region, work alongside local businesses, groups and individuals, and create more opportunities for people to learn from, care for and contribute to the natural environment and the community around them."

NNEST would love to hear from people who may have something to contribute to the vision.