Choir visit reinforces values

Ellinbank Primary School's values of community, acceptance, respect and effort were on full display during a recent visit from the Latrobe Valley Yes I Can Choir.

Ellinbank Primary School's values of community, acceptance, respect and effort were on full display during a recent visit from the Latrobe Valley Yes I Can Choir.

The choir embraces diversity, welcoming everyone to participate - whether they considered themselves a singer or not.

Students loved hearing the choir perform before choir members taught students some of their songs. The afternoon culminated in a heartwarming public performance for the school community, with students and choir members singing together.

The school values opportunities to build connections with local community members who become friends of the school.

Their support helps demonstrate to students that embracing diversity, showing respect for others and putting in personal effort enables communities to achieve great things together.