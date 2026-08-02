Policies guide complaints process

Reflecting on Baw Baw Shire's commitment to delivering improved customer experience, council has endorsed a new customer service charter and complaint handling policy.

Reflecting on Baw Baw Shire's commitment to delivering improved customer experience, council has endorsed a new customer service charter and complaint handling policy.

The customer service charter outlines the standard of service customers can expect when interacting with council online, by phone or in person. It applies across all council services and governs interactions with both council staff and authorised contractors.

The charter is built around six core commitments including responsiveness, clarity and transparency, ownership of service, respect and fairness, accountability, and continuous improvement.

Developed in line with recognised best practice for customer service and satisfaction frameworks, the charter is supported by performance monitoring and governance mechanisms. It will be reviewed each council term to ensure it remains accountable, relevant and responsive to evolving community priorities.

The complaints handling policy is designed to ensure any customer concerns are treated seriously and are addressed promptly, fairly and equitably.

It applies to complaints about operations, contractors and decisions made at council meetings. The policy outlines what defines a complaint, how complaints can be made and how complaints are assessed, reviewed and responded to.

Cr Suzanne Allen said both documents strengthened the way the customer service team supported the community and would help deliver better customer experiences into the future.

"We are committed to continuously improving our customer service as community needs evolve, our services expand and technology advances. We want to continue to meet community expectations with professionalism, responsiveness, transparency and care," Cr Allen said.

"We take complaints seriously and are committed to addressing them fairly, consistently and in a timely manner. Feedback from our community plays a vital role in helping us identify areas for improvement and enhance the way we deliver services."