Finals return to Drouin

Drouin Recreation Reserve is set to host a Gippsland League final for the first time since 2008 following the league's announcement of finals venues.

Drouin Recreation Reserve is set to host a Gippsland League final for the first time since 2008 following the league's announcement of finals venues.

It's been a long time between drinks for the reserve but recent resurfacing works to the oval are set to put it back into the spotlight during week one's elimination final.

The Traralgon Recreation Reserve will serve as the grand final host for the first time since 2019 after undergoing its own set of works, breaking the Morwell Recreation Reserve's three-year streak.

Drouin's last final was the 2008 first semi final between Warragul and Maffra. Before that they also hosted the 2006 elimination final between Traralgon and Moe and the 2005 elimination final between Moe and Morwell.

Since then the state of the surface, namely how muddy it became in poor weather, led to its removal from the finals rotation and garnered it a less than glowing reputation.

Even recently Drouin was announced to be hosting a final in 2024 before the scheduled works scuppered those plans, with Maffra Recreation Reserve ending up as the venue instead.

But following extensive resurfacing that forced the Hawks to play the majority of a season away from home in 2025, the oval has become one of the best Gippsland has to offer.

The full finals schedule is:

Week one

Saturday August 29 - qualifying final, Ted Summerton Reserve (Moe).

Sunday August 30 - elimination final, Drouin Recreation Reserve.

Week two.

Saturday September 5 - second semi final, Morwell Recreation Reserve.

Sunday September 6 - first semi final, Leongatha Recreation Reserve.

Week three.

Saturday September 12 - preliminary final, Sale Oval.

Week four.

Saturday September 19 - grand final, Traralgon Recreation Reserve.