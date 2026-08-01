Saturday, 1 August 2026
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Kids flock to badminton

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by Warragul Drouin Gazette
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Kids flock to badminton

The Mid Gippsland Junior Badminton Association held their doubles tournament last Saturday - with a slightly different look.
As SnowFest was on Friday night tournament was held on Saturday afternoon instead, with the new format drawing a huge number of entries with 62 players.
A great number of games were played over the four grades with lots of fun badminton played.
MGJBA finished the afternoon with a social evening with pizza, donuts and a movie for all to enjoy.
Results:
E grade
Winners: Eve Millar-Coulson (Ellinbank) and Eliza Conroy (Ellinbank). Runners-up: Kaity Togolo (Warragul) and Sienna Taylor-Brown (Warragul).
D grade girls
Winners: Harlow Pratt (Warragul) and Sapphire Pratt (Warragul). Runners-up: Arianna Khaan (Warragul) and Brianna Dixon (Drouin).
D grade boys
Winners: Connor Prime (Warragul) and Alfie Nuttall (Warragul). Runners-up: Austin White (Warragul) and Ahaan Vyass (Warragul).
C grade girls
Winners: Lara Board (Warragul) and Shanae Board (Warragul). Runners-up: Eleanor Jefford (Ellinbank) and Alana Beecroft (Labertouche).
C grade boys
Winners, Charlie Pratt (Warragul) and Jobe Earwicker (Warragul). Runners-up: Harry Robinson (Warragul) and Laksh Sanam (Warragul).
B grade girls
Winners: Zaleah Saunders (Labertouche) and Kashya Saunders (Labertouche). Runners-up: Paige Huntingford (Warragul) and Ashlyn Board (Warragul).
B grade boys
Winners: Tom Hansford (Ellinbank) and Seth Huntingford (Warragul). Runners-up: Nathan Young (Drouin) and Bailey Dawson (Drouin).

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