Kids flock to badminton

The Mid Gippsland Junior Badminton Association held their doubles tournament last Saturday - with a slightly different look.

As SnowFest was on Friday night tournament was held on Saturday afternoon instead, with the new format drawing a huge number of entries with 62 players.

A great number of games were played over the four grades with lots of fun badminton played.

MGJBA finished the afternoon with a social evening with pizza, donuts and a movie for all to enjoy.

Results:

E grade

Winners: Eve Millar-Coulson (Ellinbank) and Eliza Conroy (Ellinbank). Runners-up: Kaity Togolo (Warragul) and Sienna Taylor-Brown (Warragul).

D grade girls

Winners: Harlow Pratt (Warragul) and Sapphire Pratt (Warragul). Runners-up: Arianna Khaan (Warragul) and Brianna Dixon (Drouin).

D grade boys

Winners: Connor Prime (Warragul) and Alfie Nuttall (Warragul). Runners-up: Austin White (Warragul) and Ahaan Vyass (Warragul).

C grade girls

Winners: Lara Board (Warragul) and Shanae Board (Warragul). Runners-up: Eleanor Jefford (Ellinbank) and Alana Beecroft (Labertouche).

C grade boys

Winners, Charlie Pratt (Warragul) and Jobe Earwicker (Warragul). Runners-up: Harry Robinson (Warragul) and Laksh Sanam (Warragul).

B grade girls

Winners: Zaleah Saunders (Labertouche) and Kashya Saunders (Labertouche). Runners-up: Paige Huntingford (Warragul) and Ashlyn Board (Warragul).

B grade boys

Winners: Tom Hansford (Ellinbank) and Seth Huntingford (Warragul). Runners-up: Nathan Young (Drouin) and Bailey Dawson (Drouin).