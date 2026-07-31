Tools stolen

Tools valued at more than $14,000 were stolen in two separate incidents of thefts from utes in Warragul last week.

Police reinforced calls for tradespeople to secure their vehicles in garages or behind gates to ensure offenders cannot access tool boxes.

Milwaukee tools valued at $10,000 were stolen from a Mercedes Sprinter ute parked in the driveway of a Pharaohs Rd property in Warragul.

Offenders gained access to a tool box in the ute before stealing the tools overnight on Thursday night.

Police also are investigating the theft of $4000 wroth of tools from a Ford Ranger parked at a property in Waratah Drv, Warragul.

The theft also occurred overnight on Thursday night.

Police said offenders forced entry into the canopy of the vehicle and accessed a tool box fitted to the back of the ute. Assorted Milwaukee brand tools were stolen.

In an another incident at 3.45am on Saturday morning, a handbag valued at $50 was stolen from a car parked in the driveway of an Albert Rd, Warragul home.

Police said the Mazda sedan was possibly left unlocked.