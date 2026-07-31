Our Business Community - Office rescue at Community House

A broken desk at Warragul Community House turned into a new office fit-out when Select Office Supplies came to the rescue.

A broken desk at Warragul Community House turned into a new office fit-out when Select Office Supplies came to the rescue.

A project beginning with a marketplace search to replace a broken desk, became an office makeover for the community facility.

WCH manager Shaun Mallia said John Mai and his team at Select Office Supplies provided a solution to their problem.

Shaun said when John became aware of the hunt for a new desk, he attended at the community house, measured the space, designed the perfect desk for their needs and donated the office furniture.

"That's the kind of kindness that makes our community so special.

"It has completely transformed our front office, creating a brighter, more welcoming and functional space for our staff, volunteers and everyone who walks through our doors. "Sometimes it's the simplest changes that have the biggest impact," Shaun said.