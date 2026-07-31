Our Business Community - Denise calls time

After almost four decades with the same Warragul accounting firm, Denise Jones has called time on a remarkable working career.

After almost four decades with the same Warragul accounting firm, Denise Jones has called time on a remarkable working career.

Denise recently finished with Findex on Friday after 38 years and 10 months with the business, having started as a receptionist on September 21, 1987.

Over the years, the firm has undergone numerous name changes, including Downey Thompson, Armitage Downey, WHK and Crowe Horwath before being renamed Findex.

Denise has remained a constant throughout.

She still remembers her first job interview with then partners Ed Jewell and Gary Tomasetti — particularly the moment she reached the end of the interview and asked what the job paid.

"I thought, you wait until you get to the end, find out about the job and the people and then ask what the salary is," Denise recalled.

"They looked at each other and said, 'We don't know'."

The pair later came back to Denise with an offer and her long association with the firm began.

She started in reception before gradually moving into administration and client services, eventually working closely as a personal assistant to senior accountants.

Among the partners and senior figures she has worked with over the years are Gary Tomasetti, Ed Jewell, Jim Kennedy, Mark Zeldenryk and Trevor Gardiner.

Mark and Trevor continue to work in the business today, while Gary also still comes into the office after being one of the partners who interviewed Denise almost 39 years ago.

Looking back, Denise said one of the biggest changes had been the enormous advances in technology.

When she began, appointments were recorded in handwritten diaries, telephone messages were written on notepads and tax returns and financial statements were largely completed by hand.

Even invoices and timesheets were manual. "Everything was paper," Denise said.

She also remembers making her mark early in her career when smoking was still allowed inside offices.

"There was an ashtray on the reception counter and big ashtrays on the floor," she said.

"One of the first things I did was buy a 'thank you for not smoking' sign and put it on reception."

While systems and technology have changed enormously, Denise said the people had always been the most important part of the job.

"I think it's got to be a good workplace, primarily, because if it's not, you're not going to stay," she said.

"The people you work with are key, and it has been a harmonious workplace.

"But it also comes back to the clients. I've known some of them for such a long time."

Denise said she would miss the friendships and regular contact with colleagues and clients, but felt the time was right to retire.

She will now join her husband Chris in retirement and look forward to the next chapter after almost 39 years with the firm.

"It is exciting," Denise said. "It's time."