Our Business Community Monacellars - 35 years of family, community and service

The Monacellars story began in 1991 when Mario Monacella opened the doors to a small liquor store in the then vibrant Church Street, Morwell.

The Monacellars story began in 1991 when Mario Monacella opened the doors to a small liquor store in the then vibrant Church Street, Morwell.

The business philosophy was simple - treat every customer like an old friend.

From day one, it was never just about selling wine, beer or spirits. It was about building relationships, helping local businesses, supporting the local community and most importantly, providing service that people could genuinely rely on.

As the years passed, Mario recognised a gap in the wholesale market in Gippsland and took the opportunity to expand operations to service the wider Gippsland region.

With hard work, determination and an unwavering commitment to customer service, Monacellars expanded beyond retail to become one of Gippsland's leading liquor wholesalers.

Monacellars now supplies more than 700 hospitality venues, retailers and businesses across Gippsland, Melbourne and Victoria.

With a warehouse, logistics network and fleet of trucks, Monacellars delivers thousands of products every week. The business proudly employs more than 80 staff from the local region.

While Monacellars has grown significantly over the past 35 years, it remains 100 per cent family owned and operated, and its core values are driven by service and supporting the local community.

In recent years, the next generation has been welcomed to the business to carry on the legacy and bring fresh ideas for the next 35 years.

Over the past 35 years Monacellars has had many customers, suppliers and team members cross paths with Monacellars and be a part of the journey.