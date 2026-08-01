Keep property details current

Photo by Alaina McLearnon / Unsplash

More than 57,000 updates were made to Victoria's Property Identification Code (PIC) register last year, highlighting the importance of keeping property details current.

With the new financial year now underway, Agriculture Victoria is encouraging livestock owners to check their PIC details were up to date.

Agriculture Victoria Livestock Traceability Manager Ben Fahy said a PIC was required for every property where livestock were kept.

"It's also a legal requirement to keep the PIC up to date. PICs help us contact livestock owners quickly during emergencies such as bushfires, floods and disease outbreaks and are a key part of Victoria's livestock traceability system, along with livestock identification tags."

Mr Fahy said PIC records played an important role in Agriculture Victoria's response to the 2026 summer bushfires, which affected 1,300 PIC-registered properties across northeast and western Victoria.

"PICs are the number one way we identify who to contact during emergencies.

"We started contacting people with PICs the next day, to see if their animals were ok and whether they had any urgent animal welfare needs."

"All PIC holders should make sure their details are correct, however, you should particularly ensure you update whenever your circumstances change."

This includes when contact details change, changes to the type or number of livestock kept, management or ownership changes and property details change such as new land, or downsizing landholdings.

PICs can be updated online at www.agriculture.vic.gov.au/PI