Main upgrade secures water supply for Erica and Rawson

Gippsland Water has completed an upgrade to the water main supplying Erica and Rawson, strengthening the reliability of drinking water supply for residents.

Photo by engin akyurt / Unsplash

Gippsland Water has completed an upgrade to the water main supplying Erica and Rawson, strengthening the reliability of drinking water supply for residents.

The water main is a key part of the system, delivering drinking water to both townships and raw water to a storage basin in Rawson.

Works included replacing ageing pipework and components, improving performance and reducing the risk of future interruptions.

Managing director Sarah Cumming said timely upgrades to infrastructure were essential to maintaining reliable services.

"Upgrading assets near the end of their life, like the Trigger Creek main, helps us continue to reliably supply customers with water for years to come."

Located high in the Tyers River East Branch catchment, Ms Cumming said the remote Trigger Creek site was regularly visited for inspections and maintenance.

"This location can present safety challenges for our people, so completing the works safely and efficiently is crucial to ensure the continuity of supply for customers," Ms Cumming said.