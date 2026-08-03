Monday, 3 August 2026
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Car abandoned

A large quantity of power tools and stolen registration plates were located in an abandoned crashed car in Drouin last Tuesday night.

Warragul Drouin Gazette profile image
by Warragul Drouin Gazette
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Car abandoned

A large quantity of power tools and stolen registration plates were located in an abandoned crashed car in Drouin last Tuesday night.

Police said a red Volkswagon golf with false registration plates was travelling west along the Princes Fwy near Drouin when it crashed at about 6.15pm.

A witness told police the vehicle lost control and collided with wire barriers, west of the Princes Way overpass.

Police said the witness stopped and spoke to a man believed to be the driver before the man fled the scene.

Police and an airwing unit attended to search for the man.
A search of the vehicle located a large quantity of tools and three registration plates. Investigations are ongoing.

Updated

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