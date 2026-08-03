No place like home



by Courtney O'Brien

Unable to find affordable housing locally, Jack Grant moved to Morwell and for the first time ever, was away from everyone and everything he'd always known - family, friends, cafes, shops and public transport.

Born and bred in Warragul, Jack, in his mid-20s, had been living in a granny flat on a family member's property, but without a bathroom, it became difficult and inconvenient.

His mum, Stacey Byrnes, applied for social housing for her son who lives with a disability.

Jack wanted to live independently, but was too high functioning to qualify for assisted living.

After three years on the waiting list and 18 months living in Morwell, Jack was offered a one-bedroom unit at the new social housing complex in Warragul.



"I'm actually quite glad I moved up here, to be honest, because well, the view is nice and I'm closer to everybody here. I've got my mum, my uncle, my stepdad's brother and I've got some of my friends down here too. My best friend, Damien, he lives here too," said Jack, sitting at the table in his new unit.



"I have my own personal freedoms to do what I want to do, do some shopping, go for walks, and hang out with my friends more frequently. And even go to a few movie trips and everything like that. It's actually been a pretty good snap, to be honest. It's started out pretty well."

Stacey, and Jack's uncle Craig Byrnes said they were relieved and pleased Jack was closer, back in his hometown, and in a place that was permanently his own.

Up to 25 per cent of Jack's income goes to rent, and he is responsible for paying for utilities, food and furniture.

He said the recent array of negative comments on social media about people living in the units were unjustified.



"These comments they make, it's just not fair. Everything that is going on with the cost of living and all of that, it affects everybody, including me. I can understand where people are coming from as well, but at the same time, I find it really offensive too, because it's just not fair."



Stacey said some people were misinformed and rather than seeing the opportunity of social housing in a positive light, some were barracking for the very failure of it.

She said people were making assumptions about who was living there, why they were living there and where they came from, without having accurate information.

"Jack didn't ask to be born with a disability. He does very well for himself. He's kind. He doesn't cause any trouble. He's a very decent person," Stacey said.

"We want people to just try and understand and not to judge people based on a perception they have."

The vetting process was stringent and Jack, along with everyone else living in the complex, went through a rigorous interview process.

"They were careful. They wanted everybody to be able to match up and live together well," explained Stacey.

Craig would like others to realise the positive impact of the units being built in Warragul, and for the people who were gaining not just a roof over their head, but a home.

"We're very lucky to have our own house and sometimes we take it for granted that it is a privilege. These opportunities need to pop up for the people who don't have that privilege. I think that's an important thing, particularly for people like Jack, and other families who are struggling."

Jack hopes people will keep an open heart and an open mind and "give the place a chance."

"Don't jump to conclusions. Just try to understand what this place really is. Don't assume that this is a place where people with unfortunate circumstances can go to. It's actually a decent place to live in," he said.

While the units are not yet fully occupied, communal garden beds in the centre of the two buildings are flourishing with flowers and with herbs.

Jack has met some of his new neighbours and two staff members and is already feeling a good sense of community.

Small get togethers will be held every now and then for residents.

"I wouldn't mind going to these things at all, because hopefully I can meet new friends around here too, as well as my old ones," Jack said.