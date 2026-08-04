Twisted take on fairytales

Fairy tales have always been darker than we remember.

Long before they became bedtime stories, they were cautionary tales filled with danger, deception and difficult truths.

GRIMM – Tales from the Brothers Grimm strips away the familiar happy endings and returns the timeless stories to their wonderfully twisted roots.

Created by the acclaimed Shake & Stir Theatre Co, this bold adaptation transforms beloved tales into a thrilling theatrical experience that is equal parts unsettling, hilarious and visually spectacular.

Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood and a host of other familiar characters step out of the shadows to reveal the versions of their stories that are stranger, sharper and far more surprising than the ones we grew up with.

This isn't horror for horror's sake. Beneath the eerie forests and dark humour lies a clever exploration of fear, courage and the stories we tell ourselves. The result is theatre that entertains while inviting audiences to see familiar tales through an entirely new lens.

Critics have described GRIMM as "boundary-pushing", "thought-provoking" and "brilliantly performed", praising its ability to balance wicked comedy with genuine suspense.

Whether you're drawn to gothic spectacle, imaginative theatre or simply curious to discover the darker side of stories you thought you knew, GRIMM promises an unforgettable night where happily ever after is anything but guaranteed.

Tickets for GRIMM will be performed at West Gippsland Arts Centre on Wednesday, August 12 at 7:30pm.

Tickets are $40 for members, $45 for full, $42 for concessions, and $30 for under 18. Book online at wgac.com.au or call 5624 2456.