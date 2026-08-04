Messages target crime

Baw Baw Police are rolling out roadside visual messaging boards across the region, hoping to make an impact on residents and passing motorists.

Baw Baw Police are rolling out roadside visual messaging boards across the region, hoping to make an impact on residents and passing motorists.

The displays, also known as VMS (variable messaging signs) are being rotated through different locations sharing warnings around the most prominent crimes in the area.

Currently stationed between Warragul and Drouin, just before the Waterford Rise estate in Princes Way, the signs alert drivers to lock their cars and homes at all times, and remove visible valuables when parked.

"We'll also be telling people to consider old school locking devices," acting senior sergeant David Harrison said.

"We'll change the messaging every few weeks, but will always be relevant to what is going on most (in the area), targeting the most prevalent crimes to target awareness".

The messaging boards are scheduled to be stationed in Drouin next week, close to the KFC - also on Princes Way.