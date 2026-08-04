Special waste needs ignored by Council

by Courtney O'Brien

Baw Baw Shire Council is rolling out a Special Consideration Program (SCP) to support households struggling to manage general waste after the weekly collection was cut to fortnightly.

Council was prompted to take action after more than 5400 people signed a petition to reinstate weekly general waste collections in the shire.

Thousands also took to social media to voice their concerns about garbage overflowing, sanitation issues, noxious smells, vermin and illegal dumping.

On April 14, 2021, council adopted the Waste Management Plan 2021 - 2025 which included the roll out of the Food and Garden Organics (FOGO) system.

It was clearly stated in the adopted policy that when reducing waste collection to fortnightly with FOGO, Council would need to include "a Special Needs Program to cater to for households with large waste volumes or specific waste disposal requirements."

Four weeks after FOGO began, with residents having to repeatedly and loudly voice their concerns, this program has been introduced.

"There's no compelling reason that it didn't occur on time. It should have been rolled out at the same time so that residents who weren't able to manage the reduced capacity, could apply straight away," mayor Kate Wilson said.

"We just have to own this one, but it wasn't rolled out at the time of the FOGO, it could have been."

Multiple recommendations were made to council before implementing the scheme, to address the concerns of households who would not be able to manage waste on a fortnightly collection.

The recommendation were documented following a six-week community consultation period in 2020-2021, and included:

Of the 33.6 per cent that did not support weekly FOGO and fortnightly garbage, most of these residents can be assisted with the Special Needs Program.

Bigger garbage bins or extra collections could be provided for people with special needs (eg. nappies or medical waste disposal).

An additional 240 litres of available bin volume per month per household due to the larger FOGO bin being collected weekly.

Councils may wish to introduce a fortnightly garbage collection over time once weekly FOGO collection is established and resident concerns have been addressed.

However, Cr Wilson put the onus back on residents, stating they had known about the change for five years.

"It would appear that many people hadn't received the message of the fortnightly change," Cr Wilson said.

"Our communications were certainly clear that the frequency was going to change and we had many, many months of lead time, trying to help the community understand the change that was coming. But sometimes you don't really understand the full impact of the change until it actually happens."

Feedback during the 2020-2021 community engagement period indicated households were acutely aware of the impact.

Documented comments included:

"I have incontinence which means my pads fill the garbage bin weekly, what happens when you change to fortnightly pickup?"

"I have heard that the red bin collection will be fortnightly, this really worries me as people will dump rubbish on the side of our roads, not to mention the smell which will occur if fortnightly collection happens, example soiled nappies. Hope you take this into consideration when making the decision on red bin collection".

"I don't think you have thought about the families in the area! I live in a household with two adults and three children and after two days of the red bin being emptied it's almost full again and I know I'm not the only resident in Drouin who has multiple children."

Reasons residents also gave for not supporting a weekly FOGO service and fortnightly garbage service included 35 per cent who were already composting, 33 per cent said their bins were mostly garbage and already full, 11 per cent said they had to dispose of nappies, other sanitary items or medical waste and 10 per cent were concerned about smell and vermin issues.

Overall, more than 33 per cent of residents did not support the changes to waste management and 10.1 per cent were not sure about the change.

The current petition calling on council to "reinstate weekly general waste collections in Baw Baw Shire," will be tabled at the August council meeting.

Under the SCP eligible households are those which create additional waste from a medical condition and/or disability, have two (or more) children under four years of age in nappies, and large families experiencing financial hardship.

An additional 120 litre general rubbish bin will be provided to eligible households for free, or requests can be made for a 240 litre bin, if families prefer to have just one red bin.

Households that aren't eligible but require additional garbage space will need to pay $100 for an additional bin.

The delay in introducing the program also meant households will continue to struggle to manage waste until council review applications, deem households eligible, or otherwise, and deliver an additional bin.

Applications for the SCP, can be made via the council website.