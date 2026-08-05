Gulls have best game of season

The A grade produced their best performance of the season, despite a nine-goal loss to Traralgon, a significant improvement on the 34-goal defeat in round six.

The A grade produced their best performance of the season, despite a nine-goal loss to Traralgon, a significant improvement on the 34-goal defeat in round six.

A grade: Traralgon 63 def Warragul 54The Gulls started slowly, trailing by 12 goals at quarter time, but fought back strongly to reduce a 15-goal margin to just three.

Tanya Barr medallist Amelia Henry was outstanding in the goal circle, shooting accurately to keep Warragul in the contest.

Warragul's defence applied constant pressure, creating opportunities for Olivia Barr, who produced several impressive intercepts.

Coach Sienna Green was forced to lead from the sidelines for two quarters due VNL commitments, and her team did not let her down.

The Gulls showed composure and maturity, maintaining structure and executing the game plan. It was a strong all-round effort, with every player contributing.

Awards: Amelia Henry, Olivia Barr, Sienna Green

B grade: Traralgon 100 def Warragul 33

Despite being hit by late illness withdrawals, Warragul showed plenty of determination against Traralgon, calling on players who had already completed a game to play a role.

Defenders were challenged from the beginning but refused to drop their heads despite coming up against two highly accurate Traralgon goalers. They worked tirelessly to make every shot difficult, but Traralgon's precision ultimately proved the difference.

Finlay Heenan was outstanding with a composed, no-fuss performance in centre, well supported by Ellie Beechey Danvers in wing attack.

Jemma Caithness displayed strong leadership in the shooting circle, combining effectively with both Audrey Simpson and Dom Potter. Although the final margin was significant, Warragul set a target for the last quarter and were rewarded with the satisfaction of achieving it.

Awards: Finlay Heenan, Ellie Beechey Danvers, Issy Nash

C grade: Traralgon 66 def Warragul 26

Warragul knew they faced a tough challenge against Traralgon but entered the match determined to improve on their meeting earlier in the season. While Traralgon again claimed a comfortable victory, the Gulls achieved that goal by both converting more shots and reducing the final margin compared to the first time the two teams met, highlighting the progress they have made during the second half of the season.

Dom Potter made an impact at both ends of the court with another strong all-round performance.

Issy Henry impressed with her confidence and clever movement in both wing attack and the shooting circle, while Kim Weller bounced back from a quiet start to have a great second half, shooting with confidence and accuracy from all areas of the circle.

Awards: Dom Potter, Issy Henry, Kim Weller

17 & U: Traralgon 54 def Warragul 38

As a team, the Gulls played a strong game and demonstrated development across the season. They challenged the opposition with strategic ball movement down the court.

Throughout the match, defensive pressure was maintained and supported by continual attack in the mid court. Millie Henry and Audrey Simpson worked seamlessly in goals with high accuracy and brilliant reading of the play.

Awards: Millie Henry, Sapphire Pratt, Finlay Heenan

15 & U: Traralgon 66 def Waragul 9

Huge improvement compared to last time they played Traralgon. The girls didn't give up and contested hard all game.

Best on court was Indi Olsson strongly defending the ball throughout the game, Nieve Jameson playing strong in the attack end and Bella Senini consistently always playing her best.

On her 50th game milestone, Evie Blackwood played a great hard game.

13 & U: Traralgon 60 def Warragul 10

Warragul faced a strong Traralgon side on the weekend, going down 60–10. Despite the scoreboard, the girls continued to work hard, support one another and never stopped competing.

Award winners were recognised for their outstanding efforts across the court. Ella Carpenter was impressive in goal defence, applying consistent pressure with strong defensive contests and determination throughout the game.

In the midcourt, Lailah Sykes worked tirelessly, providing plenty of drive and linking play from defence to attack. Tannah Green also earned recognition for another hardworking performance through the midcourt, using her speed, persistence and positive attitude to keep contesting every ball.