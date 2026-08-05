Trafalgar arrests for kidnapping

Two men were arrested in Trafalgar last week in relation to a kidnapping at Yinnar on July 26.

Two men were arrested in Trafalgar last week in relation to a kidnapping at Yinnar on July 26.

Latrobe Crime Investigation Unit detectives arrested two men from Trafalgar and Trafalgar South, and a Yinnar South woman.

Police allege a 45-year-old Wallan man attended the address of a woman known to him for a pre-arranged meeting at about 11.40am on July 26.

When the victim arrived, the female had left the address. Two men unknown to the victim, but alleged to be known to the woman, allegedly attended the property and began assaulting the victim.

Detective said the offenders put the victim in a vehicle, before allegedly stealing his vehicle and taking the man to nearby bushland.

The victim escaped the offenders and attended an address on Creamery Rd for assistance where he called triple zero.

The victim was taken to hospital with significant injuries.

The 38-year-old Yinnar South woman was located by police and arrested. She was released pending further investigations.

A 35-year-old Trafalgar man was arrested in Trafalgar last Tuesday.

He was charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, intentionally causing injury, theft of motor vehicle, theft, assault with a weapon, assault in company and reckless exposure of police officer to risk by driving.

The man was remanded to appear at Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

A 42-year-old Trafalgar South man was arrested on Wednesday at a Trafalgar property and was interviewed by police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au