Shing won't stand again

In the wake of a State Government leadership shake-up last week, Member for Eastern Victoria Harriet Shing announced she would not contest November's state election and resigned from cabinet.

In the wake of a State Government leadership shake-up last week, Member for Eastern Victoria Harriet Shing announced she would not contest November's state election and resigned from cabinet.

A Labor leadership change last Tuesday saw Ben Carroll take over as Premier following the resignation of Jacinta Allan. Two days later, Ms Shing announced she would not be standing for re-election in November and would be stepping down from the ministry.

Ms Shing took over the portfolios of health, ambulance services and water in April this year.

Climate Action Minister Lily D'Ambrosio also resigned from cabinet and will not contest the November election.

Ms Shing was elected to the upper house seat in 2014. She has served as a minister in the past four years.

"It has always been my view that we are custodians of these roles for the time that we have them, and it is now time for me to pass these opportunities and obligations on to the next person.

"I am so proud of the achievements of this Labor Government. I want to thank my friends Jacinta Allan and Daniel Andrews for the opportunity to serve in their cabinets, and alongside my Caucus colleagues over this 12-year journey," she said.

Ms Shing said "this chapter has been the honour of my life."

"I have worked hard, with and for the communities and people I have represented. And it has been a labour of love, and determination.

Ms Shing said she had no doubt Labor's fight over the coming months would continue to be "grounded in the principles and priorities that drive all of us."

"The Labor values of fairness, equity, support to manage the cost of living, buy, rent or build a home, find a great job, get a truly wonderful public education, and access to free public healthcare delivered by exceptional people," she said.

Ms Shing acknowledged many people who had assisted her and worked with her including ministerial and electorate office staff, friends and family, particularly her partner Lissie Ratcliffe.

Premier Carroll said Ms Shing had taken on some of the government's most demanding portfolios and delivered lasting reforms.

He said as Minister for Equality Ms Shing championed Victoria's LGBTIQA+ communities, and as part of the Labor team she passed new nation leading anti-vilification and social cohesion laws to protect Victorians against hate speech.

"She leaves Victoria a fairer place," he said.