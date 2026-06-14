Erica house destroyed in fire

A house in Erica was destroyed by fire in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police and CFA attended the house in Henty St at around 5am following a 000 call from the resident.

Police said the fire was believed to have been started by a pot of water that had been left on the stove while the resident had fallen asleep.

The resident awoke when the house was partially engulfed and filled with smoke before making it outside and calling 000.

The CFA extinguished the fire but the house was destroyed.

Police said the resident was assessed by paramedics for smoke inhalation. There was no damage to neighbouring properties.