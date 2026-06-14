Student artists leave their mark

A group of Warragul Regional College students have made their mark in the world of contemporary art at the prestigious Korowa Ceramic Art Prize and Exhibition.

The exhibition showcased outstanding ceramic practice from emerging and established artists across Australia and internationally, highlighting the diversity of contemporary ceramics through sculptural, functional, and wall-mounted works.

WRC students featuring their works in the exhibition included Jayda Armstrong, Rachel Martin, Katie-Ann Stone and Eloise Hunt.

Opening night of the exhibition, at the Ranfurlie Gallery at Korowa Anglican Girls' School, was a celebration of creativity and artistic excellence.

Among the highlights were three student prizes awarded to outstanding young artists - and Warragul Regional College received two of them.

Katie-Ann Stone was presented with a student encouragement award, along with a ceramics supplies voucher to support her continued VCE artmaking journey.

Eloise Hunt received the top student prize, taking home an impressive cash award for her ceramic otter.

Being selected for this exhibition was an outstanding achievement and the students' success was a reflection of the talent and commitment within the school's visual arts program.